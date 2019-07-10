View all in Latest
Adam Catzavelos appears in court again over K-word video

The court was on Wednesday expected to hear if the director of public prosecutions had decided whether Catzavelos would face charges in South Africa, despite making his racist comments in Greece.

21 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Adam Catzavelos has briefly appeared in the Randburg Magistrates Court where he faces a crimen injuria charge.

The matter has been postponed to next month.

During his last court appearance, Catzavelos's lawyers were granted more time to get clarity on the jurisdiction of the matter as the crime was not committed in South Africa.

The businessman recorded himself on a beach, remarking how happy he was about the absence of black people, using the K-word in the recording.

After the video was shared, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) lodged a complaint with the police.

The court was on Wednesday expected to hear if the director of public prosecutions had decided whether Catzavelos would face charges in South Africa, despite making his racist comments in Greece.

Last month, his lawyer Lawley Shain said Catzavelos had been served with a summons but the documents were in Greek.

The contents will likely be shared after being translated.

In 2014, the Greek parliament adopted changes to the “combating race discrimination” law which relates to prosecution related to hate speech.

If found guilty, Catzavelos could face up to three years in jail.

Timeline

