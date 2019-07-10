Adam Catzavelos appears in court again over K-word video
The court was on Wednesday expected to hear if the director of public prosecutions had decided whether Catzavelos would face charges in South Africa, despite making his racist comments in Greece.
JOHANNESBURG – Adam Catzavelos has briefly appeared in the Randburg Magistrates Court where he faces a crimen injuria charge.
The matter has been postponed to next month.
During his last court appearance, Catzavelos's lawyers were granted more time to get clarity on the jurisdiction of the matter as the crime was not committed in South Africa.
The businessman recorded himself on a beach, remarking how happy he was about the absence of black people, using the K-word in the recording.
After the video was shared, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) lodged a complaint with the police.
The court was on Wednesday expected to hear if the director of public prosecutions had decided whether Catzavelos would face charges in South Africa, despite making his racist comments in Greece.
Last month, his lawyer Lawley Shain said Catzavelos had been served with a summons but the documents were in Greek.
The contents will likely be shared after being translated.
In 2014, the Greek parliament adopted changes to the “combating race discrimination” law which relates to prosecution related to hate speech.
If found guilty, Catzavelos could face up to three years in jail.
Popular in Local
-
Gas tanker explosion rattles Worcester
-
SABC terminates DJ Fresh’s contract with immediate effect
-
Koloane: I wanted to impress India's High Commissioner with Gupta landing
-
AfriForum: Zindzi Mandela must be held to account for 'racist' comments
-
Zondo to weigh Koloane's U-turn on details relating to Gupta landing
-
Batohi warns NPA could flounder if it doesn't get support urgently
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.