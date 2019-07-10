5 buildings destroyed after gas tanker explosion in Worcester
JOHANNESBURG - Five buildings have been destroyed after a gas tanker carrying liquefied petroleum gas exploded in Worcester, in the Western Cape.
The Western Cape Environmental Affairs Department said a resident with burn wounds has been transported to the hospital.
Two firefighters have also been hospitalised after sustaining minor to moderate injuries while fighting the blaze in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
It's understood the tanker was involved in an accident when the driver reversed into a pole, causing damage to the vehicle.
Environmental Affairs MEC spokesperson James-Brent Styan said: “There are three injuries reported. Two firefighters were injured and a civilian was injured as well. The civilian was the driver of the bakkie. There was significant damage to buildings.”
