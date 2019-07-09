WATCH LIVE: Bruce Koloane returns to Zondo Inquiry for second day

The inquiry is hearing evidence related to the controversial 2013 landing of a private wedding party at the Waterkloof Air Force Base by the Gupta family.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's ambassador to the Netherlands Bruce Koloane is giving testimony at the state capture inquiry for a second day.

Koloane on Monday denied ever saying he was under pressure from a "number one" to authorise the Gupta landing at the base.

