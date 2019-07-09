Veteran Pietersen to start for the Sharks side to face Griquas

Newly appointed Currie Cup head coach Sean Everitt also named several youngsters on the bench.

CAPE TOWN - The Sharks have named veteran Springboks winger JP Pietersen to the starting XV to face the Griquas on Friday.

The Sharks team showed some strong continuity for the opening round clash of the 2019 Currie Cup competition.

Ten players for Friday evening’s starting line-up were selected in the Super Rugby quarter-final match against the Brumbies with a total of 13 from the matchday 23 which allowed for continuity.

Pietersen would start alongside co-captain Jeremy Ward at the outside centre while Craig Burden played off the bench as the replacement hooker.

Ward’s co-captain Tera Mtembu was part of a quality pack that would no doubt be tested against the tough Griquas’ forwards who would relish the opportunity to have a go at their Durban counterparts.

Sharks:

15. Aphelele Fassi,

14. Kobus van Wyk,

13. JP Pietersen,

12. Jeremy Ward (co-captain),

11. Lwazi Mvovo,

10. Curwin Bosch,

9. Cameron Wright,

8. Tera Mtembu (co-captain),

7. Jacques Vermeulen,

6. Luke Stringer,

5. Hyron Andrews,

4. Ruben van Heerden,

3. Coenie Oosthuizen,

2. Kerron van Vuuren,

1. Juan Schoeman.

Replacements:

16. Craig Burden,

17. Mzamo Majola,

18. John-Hubert Meyer,

19. Gideon Koegelenberg,

20. Phepsi Buthelezi,

21. Sanele Nohamba,

22. Marius Louw,

23. Rhyno Smith.