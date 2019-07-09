VAR to be used from Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals
It was originally planned to use VAR from the semi-final stage but it will now be brought in from the last eight games.
CAIRO - The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system will be introduced from the quarter-final stage of the Africa Cup of Nations, increasing the possibility of drama in a tournament traditionally filled with refereeing controversy but this year rather muted.
It was originally planned to use VAR from the semi-final stage but it will now be brought in from the last eight games.
Several marginally offside calls and an erroneous handball decision, which Ghana felt might have contributed to their early exit from the tournament, have been the extent of controversy in Egypt this year in a triumph for the battered reputation of African referees.
VAR has not been extensively used on the continent but it has produced situations which have tarnished the game’s image and been part of the administrative malaise that caused Fifa to step in and take over the running of the Confederation of African Football from next month.
The second leg of the African Champions League final was abandoned in May in a row over the absence of the technology when it had been scheduled to be used.
When the referee disallowed an effort by Wydad Casablanca, they stormed off in protest that VAR had not been consulted, even though they had been told before the game that the system was not operational.
The referee of the first leg was banned for six months after he made controversial calls after consulting VAR. This was deemed, however, to be a knee-jerk reaction by CAF and the suspension of Gehad Grisha was later lifted.
CAF president Ahmad Ahmad said not using the VAR system in the opening rounds was a “measure of prudence”.
“Those countries that use VAR did not rush into it from the start. It’s a technology that a lot of people don’t completely use yet,” he told reporters before the tournament.
Popular in Sport
-
United did not move fast enough in contract talks: Herrera
-
Nigerian goal poacher Ighalo could burst South African bubble
-
Bafana's Baxter goes from dead man walking to national hero
-
Neymar can leave PSG if we get an offer - Leonardo
-
Salah says Egypt must learn from Cup of Nations failure
-
O'Connor, Pocock head to Wallabies' South Africa camp
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.