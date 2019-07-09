United did not move fast enough in contract talks: Herrera
The French club signed Herrera, who joined United from Athletic Bilbao in 2014, on a five-year deal after the Spanish midfielder ran down his contract.
PARIS – Ander Herrera says his decision to leave Manchester United for Paris St Germain was triggered by a lack of urgency from the club in contract negotiations as well as questions over his role in the side.
The French club signed Herrera, who joined United from Athletic Bilbao in 2014, on a five-year deal after the Spanish midfielder ran down his contract.
"I do not like looking at the past very much, but there were differences regarding the project and my importance within it," Herrera told here Spanish newspaper Marca.
“I was very happy, I have a lot to thank the club and the fans for it and also to Solskjaer. He did a lot for me to stay, but things did not happen, they arrived late, and by then I had already made the decision to play in Paris...”
Herrera made 189 appearances for United and scored 20 goals, winning the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League in his time at the club.
Popular in Sport
-
Neymar can leave PSG if we get an offer - Leonardo
-
O'Connor, Pocock head to Wallabies' South Africa camp
-
Bafana's Baxter goes from dead man walking to national hero
-
Proteas return home after disappointing CWC performance
-
Bafana Bafana non-believers eat humble Afcon pie
-
Fifa boss and Macron booed at World Cup final ceremony
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.