TV just got fresher: DJ Fresh to co-host 405Mornings for 'live audition'

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
Go

TV just got fresher: DJ Fresh to co-host 405Mornings for 'live audition'

In a tweet on Monday, Fresh said: 'Seems like tomorrow morning I will be joining @SizweDhlomo and @GugsM as co-host on @405Mornings#BreakingDawnOn405!!!! Sizwe says it’s a “live audition”! 🙄🤷🏿‍♂️ So catch me on your TV at 6a.m!!!'

DE FResh, Picture: DJ Fresh/instagram.com
DE FResh, Picture: DJ Fresh/instagram.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – DJ Fresh announced that he would co-host on BreakingDawn on 405 on Tuesday morning, along with Sizwe Dhlomo and Gugulethu Mhlungu, as part of a "live audition".

In a tweet on Monday, Fresh said: "Seems like tomorrow morning I will be joining @SizweDhlomo and @GugsM as co-host on @405Mornings#BreakingDawnOn405!!!! Sizwe says it’s a “live audition”! 🙄🤷🏿‍♂️ So catch me on your TV at 6a.m!!!"

BreakingDawn also shared a tweet to confirm the news.

He made the announcement shortly after releasing a statement on his suspension from the SABC.

DJ Fresh was suspended from his The Fresh Breakfast Show on Metro FM following an internal dispute. He set the record straight in a statement on Monday. The DJ said he would like to be back on air but could not confirm when it would happen.

While the DJ's future at the SABC is not clear, he's certainly not allowing his suspension to hold him back. Last week, DJ Fresh was tagged in an Instagram post by Kaya FM managing director Greg Maloka.

* Has DJ Fresh found a new home at Kaya FM?

Maloka posted photos of himself and DJ Fresh, with the caption, 'Caption This!!! #afropolitan'.

View this post on Instagram

Caption This!!! #afropolitan

A post shared by Greg Maloka (@gregmaloka) on

TRENDING

Since DJ Fresh shared the news on his "live audition," he's been trending on social media.

And here's what his fans had to say:

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA