TV just got fresher: DJ Fresh to co-host 405Mornings for 'live audition'

In a tweet on Monday, Fresh said: 'Seems like tomorrow morning I will be joining @SizweDhlomo and @GugsM as co-host on @405Mornings#BreakingDawnOn405!!!! Sizwe says it’s a “live audition”! 🙄🤷🏿‍♂️ So catch me on your TV at 6a.m!!!'

CAPE TOWN – DJ Fresh announced that he would co-host on BreakingDawn on 405 on Tuesday morning, along with Sizwe Dhlomo and Gugulethu Mhlungu, as part of a "live audition".

Seems like tomorrow morning I will be joining @SizweDhlomo and @GugsM as co-host on @405Mornings #BreakingDawnOn405!!!! Sizwe says it’s a “live audition”! 🙄🤷🏿‍♂️ So catch me on your TV at 6a.m!!! pic.twitter.com/KvlAm3BduI — DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) July 8, 2019

BreakingDawn also shared a tweet to confirm the news.

He made the announcement shortly after releasing a statement on his suspension from the SABC.

DJ Fresh was suspended from his The Fresh Breakfast Show on Metro FM following an internal dispute. He set the record straight in a statement on Monday. The DJ said he would like to be back on air but could not confirm when it would happen.

While the DJ's future at the SABC is not clear, he's certainly not allowing his suspension to hold him back. Last week, DJ Fresh was tagged in an Instagram post by Kaya FM managing director Greg Maloka.

* Has DJ Fresh found a new home at Kaya FM?

Maloka posted photos of himself and DJ Fresh, with the caption, 'Caption This!!! #afropolitan'.

Since DJ Fresh shared the news on his "live audition," he's been trending on social media.

And here's what his fans had to say:

Yehake! I'm prepping and I hear this big voice on the telly reading the news and I stop what I'm doing! I don't see the voice but I know Sizwe is soft spoken! Boom DJ Fresh😂😂😂. Sexolisile?! #BreakingDawnOn405 — Lungelwa Timla (@lululomso) July 9, 2019

🤣🤣🤣...it's good to see Dj Fresh again.NewzroomAfrika is the best channel. — BlackPride (@luvuyoluvuyo13) July 9, 2019

DJ Fresh is a natural #FreshOn405 — ntandoyenkosi ngano (@punkieleen) July 9, 2019

Chances are even if DJ Fresh comes back to #FreshBreakfast now there is a small chance he will come back next year. So well done @METROFMSA you already done the most ruining the breakfast show that we used to love 🙄 — Viwe Sobudula (@vsobudula) July 9, 2019