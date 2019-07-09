TV just got fresher: DJ Fresh to co-host 405Mornings for 'live audition'
In a tweet on Monday, Fresh said: 'Seems like tomorrow morning I will be joining @SizweDhlomo and @GugsM as co-host on @405Mornings#BreakingDawnOn405!!!! Sizwe says it’s a “live audition”! 🙄🤷🏿♂️ So catch me on your TV at 6a.m!!!'
CAPE TOWN – DJ Fresh announced that he would co-host on BreakingDawn on 405 on Tuesday morning, along with Sizwe Dhlomo and Gugulethu Mhlungu, as part of a "live audition".
Seems like tomorrow morning I will be joining @SizweDhlomo and @GugsM as co-host on @405Mornings #BreakingDawnOn405!!!! Sizwe says it’s a “live audition”! 🙄🤷🏿♂️ So catch me on your TV at 6a.m!!! pic.twitter.com/KvlAm3BduI— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) July 8, 2019
BreakingDawn also shared a tweet to confirm the news.
#FreshOn405— Nolz_maGasela😉 (@Nolz_ml) July 9, 2019
Guess who's having the freshest morning 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽
Good to see and hear @DJFreshSA @SizweDhlomo @405Mornings pic.twitter.com/HhBHgk32cY
He made the announcement shortly after releasing a statement on his suspension from the SABC.
DJ Fresh was suspended from his The Fresh Breakfast Show on Metro FM following an internal dispute. He set the record straight in a statement on Monday. The DJ said he would like to be back on air but could not confirm when it would happen.
While the DJ's future at the SABC is not clear, he's certainly not allowing his suspension to hold him back. Last week, DJ Fresh was tagged in an Instagram post by Kaya FM managing director Greg Maloka.
* Has DJ Fresh found a new home at Kaya FM?
Maloka posted photos of himself and DJ Fresh, with the caption, 'Caption This!!! #afropolitan'.
