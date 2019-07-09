Top MDC official faces charges after calling for Mnangagwa to be overthrown

Job Sikhala was summoned to report to police in Harare on Tuesday after he reportedly made the call at the weekend.

HARARE - A top Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) official has been charged with subversion for calling for the overthrow of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Human rights lawyers said Sikhala was the 21st person to be charged with subversion in the past seven months.

The outspoken MDC Member of Parliament reportedly told a rally on Saturday in southern Masvingo province that the MDC would overthrow President Mnangagwa's government before the next elections in 2023.

On Tuesday, police charged Sikhala with subversion; a charge that carries a 20-year jail term on conviction and he was due to appear in court on Wednesday.

On Monday, the MDC said that Sikhala's remarks didn't reflect the views of the party.

Members of the party's youth assembly came out in support of the popular MP on Tuesday, saying he was voicing the views held by the majority of Zimbabweans.