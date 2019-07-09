Stellenbosch backyard dwellers protest over land, services
CAPE TOWN - A group of backyard dwellers have gathered at the Stellenbosch town hall, demanding proper homes and services.
The Stellenbosch Backyard Dwellers Forum's Niklaas Willemse said deputy mayor Nyaniso Jindela met with protesters on Tuesday morning and promised to get back to them later this week.
“They asked that we put them in informal settlements so that they can enjoy municipal services. They treat old people like dogs. They are not feeling well. They have no choice but to stay in backyards.”
The group was demanding that the more than 2,000 backyard dwellers in Cloetesville be moved to a piece of land, where they could erect their makeshift homes.
