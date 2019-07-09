State capture: Koloane details disciplinary charges following Gupta landing
Koloane considered a key figure in the scandal was also issued with a final written warning over the scandal.
JOHANNESBURG – Former head of State Protocol Bruce Koloane has given details on three internal disciplinary charges he pleaded guilty to in relation to the Gupta landing at Waterkloof Air Force Base.
Koloane is continuing his testimony at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday morning.
The proceedings are focusing on the controversial landing of Gupta wedding guests in 2013.
He recalled that the charges were related to protocols not followed and undue influence.
“Charge three: the employee compromised the processes and procedures of his employers in that there was review or recommendations from the political desk in the department under this particular request and the inter-departmental coordination process that didn’t take place.”
