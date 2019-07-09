SIU in debt of almost R500 million due to govt entities not paying up
Advocate Andy Mothibi has told Parliament's justice committee the outstanding debt could pose a risk to the unit's functioning if it was not addressed soon.
CAPE TOWN - The head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said it was saddled with almost R500 million in debt because government departments and entities weren't paying up for work done.
Advocate Andy Mothibi has told Parliament's justice committee the outstanding debt could pose a risk to the unit's functioning if it was not addressed soon.
Despite efforts to recoup the money, the debt has ballooned, with the SIU saying this made it impossible for some critical investigators' posts to be filled.
Mothibi said while the unit’s finances were in good shape, the money it was owed was a worry.
“As the auditors have said, we are growing concerns. But if this debt is not addressed, we are going to become a real risk.”
Just seven years ago, the SIU was owed R34 million for its services. But that has grown, at an average rate of 26% a year, to just under R500 million.
Mothibi said the SIU’s funding model, where it got 55% from the government and must make up the rest from what it invoiced, was unsustainable over the long term.
He said if the debt was paid up, the SIU would be able to employ more much-needed investigators.
SIU chief financial officer Andre Gernandt said in most cases, departments and entities did not budget for SIU investigations into corruption and maladministration. He said the debt would not be written off.
Popular in Local
-
SABC terminates DJ Fresh’s contract with immediate effect
-
Calls for Zodwa Wabantu’s show to be canned after 'homophobic' comments
-
Warrant of arrest issued for Babes Wodumo, Mampintsha after court no-show
-
Gordhan vs PP: The president shouldn’t create super ministers, says analyst
-
TV just got fresher: DJ Fresh to co-host 405Mornings for 'live audition'
-
3 killed after trench collapses in Table View
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.