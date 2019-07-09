View all in Latest
Sisulu ‘satisfied’ with published draft legislation on land expropriation

While introducing her department's budget vote on Tuesday, Lindiwe Sisulu said her department would like to be the first to benefit from this legislation.

FILE: Human Settlement Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: GCIS.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has voiced her satisfaction with a draft legislation on the expropriation of land without compensation already having been published.

Sisulu said she hoped the process could be fast-tracked.

While introducing her department's budget vote on Tuesday, Sisulu said her department would like to be the first to benefit from this legislation.

“I’m glad that Parliament has finally got to this point where we are able to expropriate land and I would like to be the first taker. The draft legislation determines that land would not be expropriated for any other reason except for public interest. I cannot see that there is any greater public interest than that we represent in Human Settlements.”

Sisulu said government has delivered more than four million houses in housing opportunities.

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters has rejected the department's budget vote.

The party's Shirley Mokgotho said: “What this points to is that there is no overarching vision, no plan, no political will to alleviate the crisis in this country. The budget presented is insufficient to deal with the housing challenges facing our people.”

