Sisulu ‘satisfied’ with published draft legislation on land expropriation
While introducing her department's budget vote on Tuesday, Lindiwe Sisulu said her department would like to be the first to benefit from this legislation.
CAPE TOWN - Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has voiced her satisfaction with a draft legislation on the expropriation of land without compensation already having been published.
Sisulu said she hoped the process could be fast-tracked.
While introducing her department's budget vote on Tuesday, Sisulu said her department would like to be the first to benefit from this legislation.
“I’m glad that Parliament has finally got to this point where we are able to expropriate land and I would like to be the first taker. The draft legislation determines that land would not be expropriated for any other reason except for public interest. I cannot see that there is any greater public interest than that we represent in Human Settlements.”
Sisulu said government has delivered more than four million houses in housing opportunities.
Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters has rejected the department's budget vote.
The party's Shirley Mokgotho said: “What this points to is that there is no overarching vision, no plan, no political will to alleviate the crisis in this country. The budget presented is insufficient to deal with the housing challenges facing our people.”
More in Local
-
Mbalula plans to ensure Metrorail, Shosholoza trains are on schedule
-
Public service unions express anger at Mchunu over decision to cut jobs
-
Sanco to lay criminal complaint against Mashaba
-
CT Hawks detective's father shot dead
-
Rand steady as traders eye Fed, stocks down
-
From Cape to Cairo: Teenage pilots fly in self-made plane
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.