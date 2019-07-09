Serena into 12th Wimbledon semi-final after tough duel
The 37-year-old Williams looked far from convincing as Alison Riske pushed her the whole way over an engrossing two-hour duel.
LONDON - Seven-time champion Serena Williams reached her 12th Wimbledon semi-final on Tuesday with a hard-fought 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory over unseeded American compatriot Alison Riske.
The 37-year-old Williams, who is two wins away from equalling Margaret Court's Grand Slam singles title record haul of 24, looked far from convincing as Riske pushed her the whole way over an engrossing two-hour duel.
However, Williams served it out with an ace to seal her 97th win at Wimbledon and avoid the same fate as world number one Ashleigh Barty, who Riske beat on Monday.
"It was really satisfying," said Williams, whose clay court season was affected by a knee injury.
"I wouldn't have won that match a couple of weeks ago.
"I'm glad that I was able to come through. She beat so many great players. She was really so close to taking the win today."
Serena comes through an almighty test…— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2019
Winning a hard-fought quarter-final against compatriot Alison Riske, @serenawilliams reaches her 12th #Wimbledon singles semi-final pic.twitter.com/UYHmxO0nuP
Williams, who moved into second place overall behind Martina Navratilova's record of 120 Wimbledon match wins, was constantly cajoling herself and letting out roars of come on during the match as her sometimes leaden-footed performance threatened to undo her.
Having sealed the match she turned to the players box where amongst others she was supported by older sister Venus and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, and yelled, pumping her fists.
"I was really pumped, it was for a place in the semis at Wimbledon -- that doesn't happen every day and it's a long, arduous road," said Williams.
"I just had to just button up and play hard.
"She was playing her heart out and she had nothing to lose and I realised neither did I."
Williams will play either Britain's French Open semi-finalist Johanna Konta or Czech veteran Barbora Strycova for a place in the final.
Popular in Sport
-
VAR to be used from Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals
-
Parliament applauds Bafana Bafana’s Afcon performance
-
Veteran Pietersen to start for the Sharks side to face Griquas
-
Nigerian goal poacher Ighalo could burst South African bubble
-
UPDATE: 'I am grateful for the experience,' Gauff says after Wimbledon exit
-
Bafana's Baxter goes from dead man walking to national hero
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.