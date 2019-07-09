Sanco to lay criminal complaint against Mashaba
Sanco has accused Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba of being involved in orchestrating land expropriation and invasion across the city.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) on Tuesday said it would be laying a criminal complaint against Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.
Sanco has accused the mayor of being involved in orchestrating land expropriation and invasion across the city.
The organisation's spokesperson Simphiwe Hlafa said they had received complaints against Mashaba implicating him in wrongdoing.
“We are going to lay criminal cases against him as early as tomorrow [Wednesday] and we do have evidence. Our legal team has been working around that and will be there at 12 pm but details shall be given tomorrow at Johannesburg Central police station.”
