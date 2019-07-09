SABC terminates DJ Fresh’s contract with immediate effect

The broadcaster said the termination followed unsuccessful engagements between SABC Radio management and DJ Fresh, subsequent to his usage of offensive language on-air.

JOHANNESBURG -The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) on Tuesday said it had terminated the contract of Thato Sikwane, also known as DJ Fresh, with immediate effect.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the broadcaster said termination followed unsuccessful engagements between SABC Radio management and DJ Fresh, subsequent to his usage of offensive language on-air.

The SABC was found guilty and sanctioned by the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) for the contravention of Clause 6 of the BCCSA’s Code of Conduct.

“Mr. Sikwane was afforded an opportunity to remedy his contractual breaches, which he failed and/or refused to do. This conduct resulted in the irretrievable breakdown of the trust relations between the SABC and himself,” the statement read.

