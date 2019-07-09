SABC confident turnaround strategy will save broadcaster
Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams cast doubt on the strategy when she appeared before the parliamentary portfolio committee responsible for her department.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) said it was confident that its turnaround strategy would save the organisation.
This comes after Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams cast doubt on the strategy when she appeared before the parliamentary portfolio committee responsible for her department.
The strategy is one of the factors which were considered by the National Treasury when deciding on funding options for the public broadcaster.
SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu said: “We’re quite confident... our management developed a quite robust strategic roadmap and turnaround strategy which had clearly outlined its plans.
“And for us, we believe that our turnaround strategy has worked for the organisation thus as we’ve been able to realise some big saves.”
On Sunday, Timeslive reported that Finance Minister Tito Mboweni had declined to approve a government guarantee for the SABC which is in desperate need of R3.2 billion for its operational costs.
