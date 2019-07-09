Rand steady as traders eye Fed, stocks down
Emerging markets have enjoyed capital inflows this year on signs major central banks will embrace a looser monetary policy as a result of trade disputes and growth concerns.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand steadied against the dollar on Tuesday, struggling for momentum as investors awaited clues on US monetary policy from the Federal Reserve officials and domestic data. Stocks closed lower.
At 1500 GMT the rand was trading at 14.1700 per dollar, after closing at 14.1900 on Monday.
Trading was largely muted ahead of US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony to the Congress and release of minutes on Wednesday from the US central bank’s last policy meeting.
“Jerome Powell’s biannual testimonies, FOMC meeting minutes, US-China trade developments and global sentiment will certainly dictate where the rand concludes this week,” Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at FXTM, said in a note.
“On Thursday, there will be a strong focus on South Africa’s manufacturing production figures which will provide further insight into the health of Africa’s most industrialised economy. Anything below market forecast will most likely be negative for the rand.”
Emerging markets have enjoyed capital inflows this year on signs major central banks will embrace a looser monetary policy as a result of trade disputes and growth concerns.
However, strong US jobs data on Friday all but ended expectations of a bold interest rate cut from the Fed at its meeting this month, leaving investors in search of hints on where rates are headed.
On the bourse, the Top-40 index fell 1.43% while the broader all-share was down 1.37%.
In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2026 government issue fell 1.5 basis points to 8.105%.
More in Business
-
Dan Matjila: I was invited to meetings by certain ministers
-
SIU in debt of almost R500 million due to govt entities not paying up
-
KZN Finance MEC Pillay to deliver maiden budget speech
-
Dan Matjila has never received a loan from VBS Mutual Bank, inquiry told
-
Branson's Virgin Galactic to go public: report
-
Holomisa wants Dan Matjila investigated over alleged VBS loan
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.