Rand edges higher as traders eye Fed
At 0640 GMT, the rand was 0.07% firmer at R14.1925 per dollar, helped by some unwinding of long dollar positions and profit-taking following last week’s rally in the greenback.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand edged higher early on Tuesday in cautious trade as investors waited for clues on the next rates decision by the US central bank.
US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell addresses Congress on Wednesday before next week’s widely anticipated monetary policy meeting.
Bonds were flat, with the yield on the benchmark 2026 government issue steady at 8.12%.
