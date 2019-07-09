Public service unions express anger at Mchunu over decision to cut jobs

Minister Senzo Mchunu said his department and Treasury have identified human resources-related areas where they could cut the unaffordable public sector wage bill.

JOHANNESBURG - Public service unions have expressed anger and disappointment at Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu after he confirmed government was going ahead with planned job cuts.

Trade unions opposed to the move have lodged a dispute at the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council.

They were accusing government of reneging on an agreement to include labour in the decision-making process.

The Public Service Association’s Tahir Maepa said: “…And we believe that it is not in the interest of the public servants or help the public service to lose a lot of skilled up members at that level when we’re having a skills drain within the public service.”