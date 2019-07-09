Public service unions express anger at Mchunu over decision to cut jobs
Minister Senzo Mchunu said his department and Treasury have identified human resources-related areas where they could cut the unaffordable public sector wage bill.
JOHANNESBURG - Public service unions have expressed anger and disappointment at Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu after he confirmed government was going ahead with planned job cuts.
Mchunu said his department and Treasury have identified human resources-related areas where they could cut the unaffordable public sector wage bill.
Trade unions opposed to the move have lodged a dispute at the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council.
They were accusing government of reneging on an agreement to include labour in the decision-making process.
The Public Service Association’s Tahir Maepa said: “…And we believe that it is not in the interest of the public servants or help the public service to lose a lot of skilled up members at that level when we’re having a skills drain within the public service.”
More in Local
-
Mbalula plans to ensure Metrorail, Shosholoza trains are on schedule
-
Sanco to lay criminal complaint against Mashaba
-
CT Hawks detective's father shot dead
-
Sisulu ‘satisfied’ with published draft legislation on land expropriation
-
Rand steady as traders eye Fed, stocks down
-
From Cape to Cairo: Teenage pilots fly in self-made plane
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.