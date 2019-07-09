Probe launched into latest CT train fire
A blaze broke out on a motor coach last night between Melton Rose and Blackheath stations.
CAPE TOWN - An investigation has been launched into yet another a train fire.
A blaze broke out on a motor coach last night between Melton Rose and Blackheath stations. The flames gutted the coach as well as a carriage.
Metrorail’s operating capacity has been cut by almost 50, mainly due to fires.
There have been a number of train fires in the city this year and arsonists are to blame in most cases.
Despite such setbacks, Metrorail regional manager Richard Walker explains they are constantly trying to improve services.
“Our plan was to be on 57 train sets by the end of this month, but these plans are efforts are affected by these types of losses.”
