‘Please, this needs to end’: Gang-riddled CT communities desperate for help
Delft has also been the scene of at least seven murders reported over the past few days.
CAPE TOWN - One would be forgiven for believing crime is out of control in areas like Philippi East.
Eleven people were killed in two separate mass shootings over the weekend.
Delft has also been the scene of at least seven murders reported over the past few days.
And more than 40 people have been killed in Bonteheuwel since the beginning of the year.
* Bloody weekend as 14 killed in separate shootings in CT
The Delft community policing forum shared clips of desperate pleas from residents amid shootings in the area.
In one clip, a woman asked: “Can you send a police van, someone was just shot now.”
In another clip, a woman became emotional as she called for an end to violence in the community.
“They’ve shot someone again. Please… this needs to end.”
CPF chairperson Charles George said the driver of a bread delivery truck was robbed and killed on Monday.
George said attacks on bread delivery vehicles have become an almost daily occurrence in Delft.
Police Minister Bheki Cele was expected to participate in an inter-governmental meeting on the violence in several Cape Town communities on Tuesday.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Calls for Zodwa Wabantu’s show to be canned after 'homophobic' comments
-
3 killed after trench collapses in Table View
-
Koloane denies Zuma pressure over Gupta Waterkloof landing
-
TV just got fresher: DJ Fresh to co-host 405Mornings for 'live audition'
-
Doornkop residents barricade R558 in Soweto over electricity cuts
-
NPA's Batohi to drop racketeering charges against Johan Booysen
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.