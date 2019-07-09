‘Please, this needs to end’: Gang-riddled CT communities desperate for help

Delft has also been the scene of at least seven murders reported over the past few days.

CAPE TOWN - One would be forgiven for believing crime is out of control in areas like Philippi East.

Eleven people were killed in two separate mass shootings over the weekend.

And more than 40 people have been killed in Bonteheuwel since the beginning of the year.

The Delft community policing forum shared clips of desperate pleas from residents amid shootings in the area.

In one clip, a woman asked: “Can you send a police van, someone was just shot now.”

In another clip, a woman became emotional as she called for an end to violence in the community.

“They’ve shot someone again. Please… this needs to end.”

CPF chairperson Charles George said the driver of a bread delivery truck was robbed and killed on Monday.

George said attacks on bread delivery vehicles have become an almost daily occurrence in Delft.

Police Minister Bheki Cele was expected to participate in an inter-governmental meeting on the violence in several Cape Town communities on Tuesday.

