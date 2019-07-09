Pinetown woman accused of Siphumelele Mzimba murder abandons bail bid

Nazareth community members gathered outside the Pinetown Magistrates Court where the 39-year-old suspect appeared, calling for life imprisonment.

DURBAN - A 39-year old woman from the Nazareth township in Pinetown accused of kidnapping 10-year old Siphumelele Mzimba has abandoned her bail application.

A charge of murder has been added by the Pinetown Magistrates Court against the suspect.

Mzimba went missing last month after visiting a local hairdresser.

Her decomposed body was found in a bush near her home last Thursday.

The woman accused of murdering her was arrested a few days after she went missing.

Nazareth community members gathered outside the Pinetown Magistrates Court where the 39-year-old suspect appeared, calling for life imprisonment.

In their call, they were joined by KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Mavimbela who said the manner in which Mzimba was killed was unforgivable.

“Evidence now shows that she strangled the little girl and even though she didn’t apply for bail, we knew it and the community proved that and you can’t be granted bail.”

Mzimba's parents said they were disappointed that the suspect hadn’t shown any remorse.

The suspect has been remanded in custody and would next appear in court again on 20 August where she was expected to plead on charges against her.