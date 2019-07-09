Pinetown woman accused of Siphumelele Mzimba murder abandons bail bid

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
Go

Pinetown woman accused of Siphumelele Mzimba murder abandons bail bid

Nazareth community members gathered outside the Pinetown Magistrates Court where the 39-year-old suspect appeared, calling for life imprisonment.

Picture: SAPS.
Picture: SAPS.
13 minutes ago

DURBAN - A 39-year old woman from the Nazareth township in Pinetown accused of kidnapping 10-year old Siphumelele Mzimba has abandoned her bail application.

A charge of murder has been added by the Pinetown Magistrates Court against the suspect.

Mzimba went missing last month after visiting a local hairdresser.

Her decomposed body was found in a bush near her home last Thursday.

The woman accused of murdering her was arrested a few days after she went missing.

Nazareth community members gathered outside the Pinetown Magistrates Court where the 39-year-old suspect appeared, calling for life imprisonment.

In their call, they were joined by KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Mavimbela who said the manner in which Mzimba was killed was unforgivable.

“Evidence now shows that she strangled the little girl and even though she didn’t apply for bail, we knew it and the community proved that and you can’t be granted bail.”

Mzimba's parents said they were disappointed that the suspect hadn’t shown any remorse.

The suspect has been remanded in custody and would next appear in court again on 20 August where she was expected to plead on charges against her.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA