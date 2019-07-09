Philippi East residents demand action from Cele after 11 people killed
Police Minister Bheki Cele addressed residents on Monday following a weekend in which at least 11 people were shot dead.
CAPE TOWN - Philippi East residents are again demanding action from authorities and not just promises that crime will be tackled.
There were seven murders in Delft and two in Hanover Park since last Friday.
A group of Philippi East residents listened intently as Cele gave them the assurance that he would come up with a strategy to tackle violent crime in Cape Town.
#CapeTownShooting Philippi resident Siyabonga Yalwa says authorities are not taking their complaints with regard to ineffective policing in the community seriously. KB pic.twitter.com/swmMTIZeSC— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 7, 2019
But some residents were not convinced and called for a complete change of police officers deployed at the local police station.
One resident, who chose not to be named, called for new SAPS members to be deployed.
“We want this police station to be changed. We want new policemen. These policemen have gang members as friends.”
He added: “We want all the forces to come into this ground to work as much as possible, like Metro Police, and all other units to tackle crime.”
Residents recently handed over a memorandum of demands to the South African Police Service in Philippi, in which they called for more boots on the ground.
Cele visited Philippi on Monday and indicated an inter-governmental meeting on Tuesday would aim to address the violence in several Cape Town communities.
Cele told locals a meeting of government’s justice cluster would be held on Wednesday, to discuss how best to deal with the ever-increasing murders.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
