Philippi East community assured police station commander post will be filled

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole and Police Minister Bheki Cele met with community members on Monday following a weekend in which 11 people were killed in the area.

CAPE TOWN - National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has given the assurance that the role of the station commander at the Philippi East Police Station will be filled soon.

Sitole and Police Minister Bheki Cele met with community members on Monday following a weekend in which 11 people were killed in the area.

Residents have handed over a memorandum of demands, calling for the station commander position to be filled and for more police officers to be deployed in the community.

Residents claim the local police station has been without a commander for months and they believe that's one of the problems that's affecting policing in the area.

Sithole said they were in the process of filling the post.

“The post of the station commander will be dealt with within 14 days from now. The post on the policing commander has already been advertised and shall be filled within 20 days.”

Meanwhile, Cele said they would meet on Tuesday to come up with a strategy to deal with the spate of murders in several Cape communities.