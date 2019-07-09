Philippi East community assured police station commander post will be filled
National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole and Police Minister Bheki Cele met with community members on Monday following a weekend in which 11 people were killed in the area.
CAPE TOWN - National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has given the assurance that the role of the station commander at the Philippi East Police Station will be filled soon.
Sitole and Police Minister Bheki Cele met with community members on Monday following a weekend in which 11 people were killed in the area.
Residents have handed over a memorandum of demands, calling for the station commander position to be filled and for more police officers to be deployed in the community.
Residents claim the local police station has been without a commander for months and they believe that's one of the problems that's affecting policing in the area.
Sithole said they were in the process of filling the post.
“The post of the station commander will be dealt with within 14 days from now. The post on the policing commander has already been advertised and shall be filled within 20 days.”
Meanwhile, Cele said they would meet on Tuesday to come up with a strategy to deal with the spate of murders in several Cape communities.
Popular in Local
-
NPA's Batohi to drop racketeering charges against Johan Booysen
-
Calls for Zodwa Wabantu’s show to be canned after 'homophobic' comments
-
3 killed after trench collapses in Table View
-
Doornkop residents barricade R558 in Soweto over electricity cuts
-
TV just got fresher: DJ Fresh to co-host 405Mornings for 'live audition'
-
‘Please, this needs to end’: Gang-riddled CT communities desperate for help
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.