PE girl (4) hospitalised after being caught in gang crossfire

In Port Elizabeth a four-year-old girl is in hospital after being hit in the back when rival gangsters opened fire on each other on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town isn't the only city plagued by gangs.

In Port Elizabeth, a four-year-old girl is in hospital after being hit in the back when rival gangsters opened fire on each other on Sunday.

The police's Priscilla Naidu said the shooting erupted as children were playing in a street.

“We are investigating a case of attempted murder. Upon hearing the news, the acting provincial commissioner assured the community that a dedicated team would hunt down the suspects.”