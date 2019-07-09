Paris declares 'climate emergency'
The declaration also said Paris city hall would create a 'climate academy' with the aim of better educating the young and the public about the issue.
PARIS - Paris, which in 2015 hosted the signing of a historic agreement on fighting global warming, on Tuesday declared a climate emergency following similar moves by other cities and national parliaments.
"Paris, like other cities, declares a climate emergency," Celia Blauel, deputy mayor in charge of the environment, told a municipal council meeting, stressing the need to adhere to the objectives of the 2015 agreement.
The declaration also said Paris city hall would create a "climate academy" with the aim of better educating the young and the public about the issue.
Ahead of municipal elections next year, the French capital's socialist mayor Anne Hidalgo is seeking to burnish her green credentials, with climate change a real concern for many voters.
Britain's parliament became the first in the world to declare a climate emergency, passing the largely symbolic motion on 1 May, with Ireland's parliament passing a similar motion on 10 May.
According to The Climate Mobilization, a US NGO pushing for such declarations, some 650 local authorities in cities and towns across the world have now declared a climate emergency.
In a major victory for the activists, New York City declared a climate emergency on 26 June, becoming the biggest city to make the announcement.
The 2015 Paris deal saw nations commit to limit global temperature rises to "well below" two degrees Celsius and to a 1.5C cap if possible.
But in a major blow, President Donald Trump announced in June 2017 that the United States was pulling out of the agreement.
Popular in World
-
Trump calls British ambassador to US 'a very stupid guy'
-
Clooney to join legal team of Philippine journalist Ressa
-
Congolese 'Terminator' rebel guilty of war crimes
-
Charity begins at the pub: London bar seeks 'most ethical' title
-
It's Brexit, stupid: the appeal of Boris Johnson
-
How conspiracy theories followed man to the Moon
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.