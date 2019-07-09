Odendaal to lead Blue Bulls in Currie Cup campaign
Cornal Hendricks, who made a return to rugby in the Super Rugby tournament, would again play in the country's premier domestic competition for the first time since 2015.
CAPE TOWN - Blue Bulls coach Pote Human named Burger Odendaal as captain for the 2019 Currie Cup season and included five Springboks in his squad.
Cornal Hendricks, who made a return to rugby in the Super Rugby tournament, would again play in the country's premier domestic competition for the first time since 2015.
Human also called on Embrose Papier, Ivan van Zyl, Marnitz Boshoff and Roelof Smit, who all donned the green and gold.
A number of former Blitzboks would also add to their effort, including Rosko Specman, Dylan Sage and Tim Agaba, while Stedman Gans has also joined up with the squad.
Former Sharks flanker, Wihan Vosloo, also joined from Durban, while lock Andries Ferreira returned to his old stomping ground at Loftus Versfeld.
Wiehahn Herbst would also debut for the Blue Bulls, following a long career with the Sharks and Ulster.
The Currie Cup training squad:
Divan Rossouw,
Earl Douwrie,
Cornal Hendricks,
Rosko Specman,
Jade Stighling,
Burger Odendaal (captain),
Dylan Sage,
Johnny Kotze,
Stedman Gans,
Manie Libbok,
Marnitz Boshoff,
Embrose Papier,
Ivan van Zyl,
Andre Warner,
Tim Agaba,
Fred Eksteen,
Wihan Vosloo,
Jaco Bezuidenhout,
Ruan Steenkamp,
Eduan Lubbe,
Roelof Smit,
Jean Droste,
Andries Ferreira,
Ruan Nortje,
Adri Smith,
Marius Verwey,
Wiehahn Herbst,
Conraad van Vuuren,
Madot Mabokela,
Simphiwe Matanzima,
Matthys Basson,
Dayan van der Westhuizen,
Jaco Visagie,
Johan Grobbelaar.
Popular in Sport
-
Serena into 12th Wimbledon semi-final after tough duel
-
Parliament applauds Bafana Bafana’s Afcon performance
-
Bafana's Baxter goes from dead man walking to national hero
-
VAR to be used from Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals
-
Nigerian goal poacher Ighalo could burst South African bubble
-
Salah says Egypt must learn from Cup of Nations failure
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.