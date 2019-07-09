Odendaal to lead Blue Bulls in Currie Cup campaign

Cornal Hendricks, who made a return to rugby in the Super Rugby tournament, would again play in the country's premier domestic competition for the first time since 2015.

CAPE TOWN - Blue Bulls coach Pote Human named Burger Odendaal as captain for the 2019 Currie Cup season and included five Springboks in his squad.

Cornal Hendricks, who made a return to rugby in the Super Rugby tournament, would again play in the country's premier domestic competition for the first time since 2015.

Human also called on Embrose Papier, Ivan van Zyl, Marnitz Boshoff and Roelof Smit, who all donned the green and gold.

A number of former Blitzboks would also add to their effort, including Rosko Specman, Dylan Sage and Tim Agaba, while Stedman Gans has also joined up with the squad.

Former Sharks flanker, Wihan Vosloo, also joined from Durban, while lock Andries Ferreira returned to his old stomping ground at Loftus Versfeld.

Wiehahn Herbst would also debut for the Blue Bulls, following a long career with the Sharks and Ulster.

The Currie Cup training squad:

Divan Rossouw,

Earl Douwrie,

Cornal Hendricks,

Rosko Specman,

Jade Stighling,

Burger Odendaal (captain),

Dylan Sage,

Johnny Kotze,

Stedman Gans,

Manie Libbok,

Marnitz Boshoff,

Embrose Papier,

Ivan van Zyl,

Andre Warner,

Tim Agaba,

Fred Eksteen,

Wihan Vosloo,

Jaco Bezuidenhout,

Ruan Steenkamp,

Eduan Lubbe,

Roelof Smit,

Jean Droste,

Andries Ferreira,

Ruan Nortje,

Adri Smith,

Marius Verwey,

Wiehahn Herbst,

Conraad van Vuuren,

Madot Mabokela,

Simphiwe Matanzima,

Matthys Basson,

Dayan van der Westhuizen,

Jaco Visagie,

Johan Grobbelaar.