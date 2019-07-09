NPA’s new investigative directorate to announce its probes later in July
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the formation of the directorate in his State of the Nation Address in February and it was set up in April.
CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) new investigative directorate would be ready to announce its first batch of investigations by the end of this month.
NPA head Advocate Shamila Batohi said during a briefing of Parliament’s justice committee on Tuesday the directorate was prioritising certain short-term cases and putting together teams of investigators.
Headed up by Advocate Hermione Cronje, the directorate was intended to investigate cases arising from the state capture and other commissions of inquiry.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the formation of the directorate in his State of the Nation Address in February and it was set up in April.
Batohi said the new directorate was almost ready for action.
“The aim for July is to formally declare the first batch of short-term investigations and to constitute teams and for the director to sign off on the first draft and project plans with regard to those investigations by the end of the month,” she said.
Batohi was only too aware of the pressure for criminal cases to follow the shenanigans laid bare at the state capture and other commissions of inquiry, but she has inherited a deeply divided organisation, a vacancy rate of 20% on average and an already too-small budget that could be cut further.
She has warned the investigative directorate wouldn't be the cure-all for corruption and was a short-term intervention. Batohi said the Hawks and the police had a huge role to play.
More in Politics
-
Dan Matjila: I was invited to meetings by certain ministers
-
Gupta Waterkloof landing: Bruce Koloane regrets name dropping
-
DA in EC lays criminal complaint against Amathole Municipality officials
-
Cato Manor squad members still face charges after Booysen's reprieve
-
Koloane: I used Zuma’s name to help approve Gupta landing at Waterkloof
-
Gordhan vs PP: The president shouldn’t create super ministers, says analyst
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.