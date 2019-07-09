NPA's Batohi to drop racketeering charges against Johan Booysen
Prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi has decided to withdraw racketeering charges against former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen and others.
JOHANNESBURG - Prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi has decided to withdraw racketeering charges against former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen and former Cato Manor detectives.
The initial decision by fired former deputy national director of prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba was set aside by the Durban High Court but the charges were later reinstated by Advocate Shaun Abrahams when he was appointed to lead the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
The NPA’s Bulelwa Makeke said that Batohi appointed a panel to review the racketeering authorisations and provide her with a legal opinion.
More to follow.
Popular in Local
-
Calls for Zodwa Wabantu’s show to be canned after 'homophobic' comments
-
3 killed after trench collapses in Table View
-
Koloane denies Zuma pressure over Gupta Waterkloof landing
-
TV just got fresher: DJ Fresh to co-host 405Mornings for 'live audition'
-
Doornkop residents barricade R558 in Soweto over electricity cuts
-
Mbalula: Economic burden e-tolls carry cannot be ignored
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.