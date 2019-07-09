NPA's Batohi to drop racketeering charges against Johan Booysen

Prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi has decided to withdraw racketeering charges against former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen and others.

JOHANNESBURG - Prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi has decided to withdraw racketeering charges against former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen and former Cato Manor detectives.

The initial decision by fired former deputy national director of prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba was set aside by the Durban High Court but the charges were later reinstated by Advocate Shaun Abrahams when he was appointed to lead the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The NPA’s Bulelwa Makeke said that Batohi appointed a panel to review the racketeering authorisations and provide her with a legal opinion.

