NPA: Remaining charges against Booysen will be referred to KZN office

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Tuesday said the remaining charges against Johan Booysen and others would be referred back to its KwaZulu-Natal office.

NPA head Shamila Batohi has decided to withdraw racketeering charges against the former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head and former Cato Manor detectives.

Criminal charges, including murder, housebreaking and defeating the ends of justice still hung over Booysens and others’ heads, despite the decision to withdraw the racketeering charges.

The evidence in these cases would be re-assessed by the acting deputy public prosecutor for KwaZulu-Natal, Advocate Elaine Zungu who would then decide whether to prosecute implicated individuals.

Booysen and other senior police officials were arrested in 2012 and faced over 100 charges after a series of stories, now confirmed to be false, were published in the Sunday Times linking them to mass murder in Cato Manor.

NPA spokesperson Bulelwa Makeke said: “The NDPP will refer the dockets back to the NDPP for KZN, Advocate Elaine Zungu, to reassess the evidence in each case and decide on whether it will prosecute the individuals who may be implicated in those matters.”

Makeke also confirmed the NPA would communicate the decision to drop the racketeering charges to the families of the people who were killed in Cato Manor.

The initial decision by fired former Deputy National Director Nomgcobo Jiba to charge the group with racketeering was set aside by the Durban High Court but the charges were later reinstated by Advocate Shaun Abrahams when he was appointed to lead the NPA.

