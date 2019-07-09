No silver bullet will bring an end to school violence - Motshekga
The minister said the violence in some government schools was out of control, but emphasised that school safety remains the responsibility of provincial departments.
CAPE TOWN - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said there was no silver bullet that would bring an end to violence in schools following a spike in recent weeks, with learners and teachers falling victim.
Motshekga made the statement while presenting her annual performance plan in Parliament on Tuesday.
She said the violence in some government schools was out of control, but emphasised that school safety remained the responsibility of provincial departments.
“We don’t run schools, provinces run schools. So, if there are issues like security, those are done by provinces. And different schools in different provinces have got different needs and that’s why the strategy will be varied,” she said.
Motshekga said the department would continue to work with police to make schools safer. However, she added that government could not turn places of learning into military zones.
She said the government was looking at all possible ways to tackle school violence.
“We don’t want to militarise schools but we also want to protect teachers. So, what is the balance? Because we can’t allow guns [in schools], they are gun-free places.”
Popular in Local
-
SABC terminates DJ Fresh’s contract with immediate effect
-
Warrant of arrest issued for Babes Wodumo, Mampintsha after court no-show
-
Calls for Zodwa Wabantu’s show to be canned after 'homophobic' comments
-
Gordhan vs PP: The president shouldn’t create super ministers, says analyst
-
3 killed after trench collapses in Table View
-
Cato Manor squad members still face charges after Booysen's reprieve
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.