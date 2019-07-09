Neymar can leave PSG if we get an offer - Leonardo
The Brazilian forward joined PSG from Barcelona on a five-year deal for a world record transfer fee of €222 million (£199 million) in 2017.
(Reuters) - Paris St Germain sporting director Leonardo says Neymar is free to leave the French champions but there have been no offers for him and only “superficial” talks with his former club Barcelona.
The Brazilian forward joined PSG from Barcelona on a five-year deal for a world record transfer fee of €222 million (£199 million) in 2017.
"Neymar can leave PSG if there is an offer that suits everyone. But to date, we do not know if anyone wants to buy him or at what price. All this is not done in a day, that's for sure," Leonardo told here Le Parisien.
“It’s clear to everyone (that he wants to leave), but in football, you say one thing today and tomorrow another ... It’s amazing but it’s like that. We talked with his entourage too. Everyone knows everything.
“The position is clear for all participants. But one thing is concrete today: he still has three years of contract with us and since we have not received an offer, we cannot discuss anything.”
Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu said last week that Neymar wanted to return to Spain but that PSG were reluctant to sell him.
“We have not received any offers,” Leonardo added. “But we have had, it’s true, very superficial contacts (with Barcelona). They said they wanted to buy but we were not sellers.
“He’s (Bartomeu) the one saying it... But we did not see that Barcelona was really in a buyer position.”
Paris St Germain said on Monday they would take action against the Brazilian forward after he failed to report for training.
Popular in Sport
-
Bafana's Baxter goes from dead man walking to national hero
-
India expects as New Zealand bid for World Cup semifinal upset
-
Proteas return home after disappointing CWC performance
-
Fifa boss and Macron booed at World Cup final ceremony
-
Bafana Bafana non-believers eat humble Afcon pie
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas World Cup post mortem
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.