MPs to scrutinise Transport budget as govt depts present spending plans
The Transport Budget vote takes centre stage in Parliament on Tuesday, day one of a marathon for the newly minted Parliament.
CAPE TOWN – Members of Parliament will get the chance to scrutinise one of the most crucial budgets for economic growth on Tuesday.
This week alone, they're set to debate 25 budget votes.
For the next two weeks, MPs will get into the nitty-gritty of how taxpayers’ money will be spent.
Interrogating and debating the budget votes of government departments and state agencies, such as Statistics South Africa.
Today’s running order includes the Transport budget, a lynchpin in the drive to turn the nation’s economy around.
In his State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa sketched a vision of a bullet train, but many in the opposition benches will be looking at the plans to ensure the simplest rail infrastructure actually works.
They'll be debating the spending plans to address severe shortcomings in that system.
After last week's Twitter spat over e-tolls that saw the Finance Minister and the Gauteng premier go head to head, attention is likely to be focussed on toll roads too and plans to make them pay, as well as the now-familiar refrain from government that those who use services must pay for them.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
