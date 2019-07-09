Mbalula plans to ensure Metrorail, Shosholoza trains are on schedule
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula delivered his department's budget vote speech in Parliament on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday said some of his plans included ensuring that Metrorail and Shosholoza Meyl trains arrive on schedule.
Mbalula delivered his department's budget vote speech in Parliament on Tuesday.
He gave Members of Parliament a run-down of a ministerial war-room to turnaround the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa.
“Specific targets that must be realised within 100 days including improving on-time performance of Metrorail from 73.3% to 85%. In respect of Shosholoza Meyl, improve on-time arrivals from 30% to above 50%.”
Mbalula also touched on the scrapping of e-tolls in Gauteng.
“The options being considered also include visibility of mechanism through which the debt incurred in the construction of the Gauteng freeway improvement project can be paid. The team is working tirelessly to ensure that the final report on this matter is tabled before the president by the end of August 2019.”
