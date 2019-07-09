Mbalula: Economic burden e-tolls carry cannot be ignored
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is part of a presidential task team formed to find a solution to the debacle, which has seen outright public defiance of the e-tolling system.
JOHANNESBURG – Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that although government acknowledged the overwhelming opposition to e-tolls in Gauteng, the economic burden they carry cannot be ignored.
The minister was part of a presidential task team formed to find a solution to the debacle, which has seen outright public defiance of the e-tolling system.
A few days ago, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and Gauteng Premier David Makhura clashed on social media over e-tolls, with the president calling the incident regrettable.
Although the public, civil society organisations and trade unions have been outspoken about their opposition to e-tolls, Mbalula said the question remained: where will the money come from?
“The society is not prepared to listen - it’s e-tolls no more. Gauteng government comes in - e-tolls no more. So, yes e-tolls no more, we’ve got to interrogate if no more, then where would the money come from to service the debt because the debt is not going to go away? Those are the realities.”
The e-tolling project by South African National Road Agency Limited (Sanral) has failed to garner any profit, leading to its long struggle with rising debt levels as the public continues to boycott the system.
Mbalula said it was now the government’s turn to respond and that the president’s August deadline to deliver a solution to the e-tolls problem would be met.
He said the issue was so serious that he found it unfortunate that it had been reduced to a public spat by a high ranking government official.
WATCH: 'I’m not going to respond to public spats' - Mbalula on e-toll twar
Popular in Business
-
Dan Matjila’s lawyers refuse to comment on R2.5m VBS loan
-
Holomisa wants Dan Matjila probed for allegedly being granted R2.5m VBS loan
-
It's Brexit, stupid: the appeal of Boris Johnson
-
SABC confident turnaround strategy will save broadcaster
-
MPs to scrutinise Transport budget as govt depts present spending plans
-
'We won't pay': Mboweni receives backlash for tweets on e-tolls
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.