Go

Lesedi Municipality to hold meeting over controversial R50m security tender

The municipality has been in the spotlight after the multimillion rand tender was awarded to the Bravo Security Company.

Lesedi Municipality. Picture: Supplied
Lesedi Municipality. Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The controversial R50 million security tender will top the agenda at the special council meeting at the troubled Lesedi Municipality in Sedibeng on Tuesday night.

The municipality has been in the spotlight after the multimillion rand tender was awarded to the Bravo Security Company.

Acting municipal manager Gugu Thimane was accused of fraudulently signing off the tender but she has consistently denied the allegation, claiming a smear campaign.

Following the announcement that the tender had been won by Bravo, there have been several disruptions affecting municipal services.

Eyewitness News has seen a message sent to councillors informing them about this afternoon’s special council meeting.

The message from the speaker said that the gathering would deal with the alleged irregularly awarded security tender.

It’s expected that the person at the center of the tender, acting municipal manager Gugu Thimane, will have the opportunity to set the record straight.

EWN has also seen the document that will be discussed. In the report, Thimane flatly denied flaunting processes.

Thimane argues due process was followed during the bidding and awarding of tenders.

Timeline

