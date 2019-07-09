Lesedi Municipality adopts report into controversial R50m tender
The document was signed by acting municipal manager Gugu Thimane who has been accused of not following processes when awarding the R50 million tender.
JOHANNESBURG - A report into a controversial multi-million-rand security tender has been adopted by the Lesedi Local Municipality council in Heidelberg.
In the report, which Eyewitness News has seen, Thimane denied any wrongdoing and said all due processes were followed in awarding the tender to Bravo security.
A special council meeting was organised following allegations of the tender process being manipulated. During the sitting, councillors anonymously adopted the report with no objection from political parties.
The report would now be signed by the speaker and the mayor and referred to the Department of Co-operative Governance.
Residents said services had come to a standstill in the municipality due to infighting over tenders.
