KZN Finance MEC Pillay to deliver maiden budget speech
Ravi Pillay was set to use the occasion to outline his fiscal vision for KZN over the next five years.
DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Finance MEC Ravi Pillay was expected to deliver his maiden budget speech for the province on Tuesday.
Pillay was set to use the occasion to outline his fiscal vision for KZN over the next five years.
He was also expected to use the budget speech to demonstrate how the government planned to fulfil its electoral promises while demonstrating financial prudence in these tough economic times.
Pillay has to implement cost-cutting measures imposed by national Treasury while satisfying provincial government departments, which were hoping for increased budget allocations to fulfil service delivery mandates.
For example, the provincial Department of Education said it was hoping to get more funding for the implementation of security measures at schools following the recent murders of two teachers.
The provincial Health Department was also facing increased pressure to improve services at public hospitals and wanted Pillay to assist with more funding.
Opposition parties and civil society would also be looking at funding for the office of the premier, which allocates funds to Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
