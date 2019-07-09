Koloane: I wasn't given chance to address inaccuracies in Waterkloof report

Former head of state protocol Bruce Koloane said he had serious questions about the accuracy of the Justice cluster investigation report into the Gupta’s landing at Waterkloof Air Force Base.

JOHANNESBURG - Former head of state protocol Bruce Koloane said he had serious questions about the accuracy of the Justice cluster investigation report into the Gupta’s landing at Waterkloof Air Force Base, adding that he was not given an opportunity to address the allegations made against him.

The International Relations Department ambassador made the submission on Monday at the state capture commission of inquiry, which is hearing evidence related to the controversial 2013 landing of a private wedding party.

Koloane pleaded guilty to three internal disciplinary charges related to the incident and was issued with a final written warning before being appointed as South Africa’s ambassador to the Netherlands.

He said that he was not given an opportunity to address what he termed "inaccuracies" in the Waterkloof landing report.

"I, as one of the people who was implicated, was never ever invited by the committee of the four people, that they will sit with me and say to me there is some contradictory information we have received which conflicts with the statement we have given. Never."

He said that when he was asked to make submissions, the report had been finalised.

"That to me was just an exercise in futility because the same day that they called me, they'd already given the report to Minister Jeff Radebe, who was already reading it."

Koloane denied ever saying he was under pressure from a "number one" to authorise the Gupta landing at Waterkloof Air Force Base.