Koloane: I used Zuma’s name to help approve Gupta landing at Waterkloof

Koloane admitted to so-called name-dropping at the state capture commission of inquiry on Tuesday but he denied ever being in communication with Zuma or the other politicians whose names he used.

PRETORIA - Former head of state protocol Bruce Koloane has admitted to using former President Jacob Zuma's name to put pressure on Department of Defence officials to authorise the Guptas landing a privately chartered jet at Waterkloof Air Force Base.

On Monday, he could not remember the conversation he had with the Defence official but was presented with audio recordings of the phone calls, which refreshed his memory.

In the recording, Koloane said the then Transport Minister Ben Martins had been given instructions by Zuma to authorise the Gupta landing.

He also used the term "number one" to refer to Zuma.

“I would like to admit that, indeed, I did what is now popularly known as name dropping and used those [names] to nearly push officials who were supposed to process the flight clearance to do their job.”

But Koloane insisted he was not in contact with the politicians.

“The Minister of Transport nor the Minister of Defence nor the president, at any stage, communicate to me that I should deal with this matter.”

