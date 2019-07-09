Johan Booysen still facing murder charges after racketeering counts dropped
The NPA also confirmed the NPA will communicate the decision to drop the racketeering charges against former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen and former detectives to the families of the people who were killed in Cato Manor.
JOHANNESBURG – National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head advocate Shamila Batohi has decided to withdraw racketeering charges against former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen and former Cato Manor detectives.
The initial decision by fired former deputy national director Nomgcobo Jiba was set aside by the Durban High Court, but the charges were later reinstated by Advocate Shaun Abrahams when he was appointed to lead the NPA.
Criminal charges, including murder, housebreaking and defeating the ends of justice still hang over Booysen and others’ heads despite the decision to withdraw the racketeering charges.
The evidence in these cases will be re-assessed by the acting deputy public prosecutor for KZN, Advocate Elaine Zungu who will then decide whether to prosecute implicated individuals.
Booysen and other senior police officials were arrested in 2012 and faced over 100 charges after a series of stories now confirmed to be false were published in the Sunday Times linking them to mass murder in Cato Manor.
The NPA also confirmed the NPA will communicate the decision to drop the racketeering charges to the families of the people who were killed in Cato Manor.
“It is important for them to know that the withdrawal of the racketeering charges does not mean that there will be no justice for victims of the crimes. Where there is sufficient evidence that actions of the police amount to criminal conduct, those responsible will be prosecuted and held accountable.”
More in Politics
-
Koloane: I used Zuma’s name to help approve Gupta landing at Waterkloof
-
Gordhan vs PP: The president shouldn’t create super ministers, says analyst
-
MPs to scrutinise Transport budget as govt depts present spending plans
-
SELLO LEDIGA: The MKMVA is the ANC's passionate worst
-
Holomisa wants Dan Matjila probed for allegedly being granted R2.5m VBS loan
-
ANC to decide fate of corruption accused eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.