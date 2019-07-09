Holomisa wants Dan Matjila probed for allegedly being granted R2.5m VBS loan
As former CEO Dan Matjila was testifying at the PIC Inquiry for the first time, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa took to Twitter to publish the new allegations against him.
JOHANNESBURG – As proceedings at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) commission resume on Tuesday, it's yet to be seen whether the commission will address the new allegations against former CEO Dan Matjila.
While he was on the stand on Monday, United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa tweeted that he had been informed of a report that Matjila was granted a R2.5 million loan by the VBS Mutual Bank.
Matjila is giving his version of events of what happened during his time at the corporation amid numerous allegations of corruption.
In October last year, the South African Reserve Bank released a report detailing how nearly R2 billion was brazenly looted from the embattled bank by 50 individuals and companies.
As Matjila was testifying for the first time, Holomisa took to Twitter to publish the new allegations against him.
Holomisa claims to have received a tip-off that Matjila has been included in a list of PIC executives who benefitted in the VBS Bank scandal.
The PIC's former head of legal Ernest Nesane and fired head of risk Paul Magula were also implicated in the VBS saga.
Holomisa wants the inquiry to investigate the matter, but whether this will be done is not clear at this stage.
Matjila's lawyers have declined to comment.
We have reliably been informed that there is a secret forensic report that shows that Dr Dan Matjila had received a R2.5m personal loan from #VBS. Why was this kept under wraps by the #PIC board? #PICInquiry must ask them for report. The plot thickens…https://t.co/04RtLPN0FD— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) July 8, 2019
