Hawks raid George Municipal offices again

In April last year, officers conducted a search and seizure operation at the offices and the homes of people of interest following allegations of irregularities in awarding of tenders.

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks conducted another raid at the George Municipal offices on Tuesday.



In April 2018, officers conducted a search and seizure operation at the municipal offices and the homes of people of interest following allegations of irregularities in procurement processes and the awarding of tenders.

Tuesday’s raid was related to alleged fraud and corruption in the appointment and filling of a vacant post.

The Hawks' Philani Nkwalase said homes were also searched.

“We cannot, at this stage, get into the names of the people as no one has been charged pending an ongoing investigation.”