From Cape to Cairo: Teenage pilots fly in self-made plane
It took a group of 20 teenagers 10 days to build the four-seater Sling 4 plane which landed safely in Cairo on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - Teenage pilots have achieved their goal of flying from Cape Town to Cairo in a self-made plane.
It took a group of 20 teenagers 10 days to build the four-seater Sling 4 plane which landed safely in Cairo on Monday.
Six young pilots were a part of the journey which aimed to inspire youth across the world to chase their dreams, and not be limited by their past.
Seventeen-year-old pilot Megan Werner, founder of the U-Dream Global project, said: “I wanted to do something bigger that will inspire people around the world. I’ve got a huge love for aviation because my mom is an aircraft engineer instructor and my dad is an airline pilot. When I heard about the initiative… I thought how about having 20 teenagers building a plane and then we fly it across Africa,” she said.
It was no easy feat, as the group encountered multiple challenges en route to Cairo.
“The support plane broke down and in Addis [Ababa] we had to do our own leg… and it was a 10-hour flight across Sudan. So, here are these teenagers flying across Sudan with no support plane following.”
They departed on 15 June and were expected to head back to South Africa on a commercial flight next week.
WATCH: What it took SA teens to fly their homemade plane to Egypt
More in Local
-
Mbalula plans to ensure Metrorail, Shosholoza trains are on schedule
-
Public service unions express anger at Mchunu over decision to cut jobs
-
Sanco to lay criminal complaint against Mashaba
-
CT Hawks detective's father shot dead
-
Sisulu ‘satisfied’ with published draft legislation on land expropriation
-
Rand steady as traders eye Fed, stocks down
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.