Federer, Djokovic, Nadal untroubled at Wimbledon as Monday proves not so manic

Federer became the oldest man to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final in 28 years when he booked his place in the last-eight for the 17th time.

LONDON - Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal eased into the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Monday as the sport's Grand Slam heavyweights continued to deliver blow after blow to their wilting lightweight rivals.

The eight-time champion breezed past Italy's Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 in just 74 minutes to make sure of a spot in his 55th quarter-final at the Slams.

It was also his 99th win at the All England Club.

At 37, he is the oldest man to reach the last eight at the majors since 39-year-old Jimmy Connors at the 1991 US Open.

Federer, who hit 24 winners and just five unforced errors, will face Japan's Kei Nishikori for a place in the semifinals.

Defending champion and world number one Djokovic reached his 11th Wimbledon quarterfinal and 45th at the majors with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 win over France's Ugo Humbert.

Third seed Nadal, the 2008 and 2010 champion, swept to an easy 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 win over outclassed Joao Sousa of Portugal to book his place in a seventh quarterfinal at the All England Club.

Between them, the 'Big Three' faced just one break point on Monday and dropped a combined 19 games.

"I'm really getting into a good groove now, today I was able to read his serve, get the returns back in play and hit well from the baseline," said Federer who could face Nadal in a blockbuster semi-final.

"I'm still getting used to the conditions also but on the performance, it was a really good match for me."

Japanese eighth seed Nishikori defeated Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the last eight for the second successive year.

The 29-year-old trails Federer 3-7 in career meetings although he won their most recent clash at the ATP Finals in London at the end of last season.

Four-time champion and top seed Djokovic will face Belgium's David Goffin for a place in the semifinals.

Djokovic, 32, has a 5-1 career record over 21st seed Goffin who will be playing in his first Wimbledon quarterfinal.

Humbert, the world number 66, had never played a match on grass before this season and was defeated in just one hour and 42 minutes.

"My plan always is to reach the final stages at Grand Slams," said Djokovic who converted five of nine break points on Monday.

"Wimbledon has been a special tournament that has motivated me throughout my life."

Nadal next plays Sam Querrey, against whom he holds a 4-1 record.