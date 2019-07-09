Duchess Meghan in talks for 'Vogue' column
LONDON - The Duchess of Sussex was reportedly in talks to write a column for Vogue magazine's US and UK editions, and she wanted to use the September edition "to make a difference".
The 37-year-old royal - who was known as Meghan Markle before she married Prince Harry in May 2018 - was said to be holding discussions with editor-in-chief Anna Wintour about having a regular column in both the US and UK editions of the publication.
A source told the Daily Mail newspaper: "The spread in Vogue won't be a superficial photo shoot - on the contrary, she wants to use it as a platform to make a difference. She is working with Vogue as a contributing editor on a few fabulous stories about the causes that are near and dear to her and it may eventually become a regular column. Anna Wintour is also part of the talks and is in discussions about running some or all of the stories in US Vogue."
The former Suits actress previously snubbed the offer of appearing on the cover of the magazine's September edition, although she would still feature as part of a spread focused on women empowerment.
Earlier this year, Wintour heaped praise on the mum-of-one - who gave birth to baby Archie in May - and complimented her style choices during her pregnancy.
She previously said: "I've been very taken by how Meghan Markle has been dressing, the Duchess of Sussex has been dressing throughout her pregnancy. Her heels actually seem to be getting taller every time I look at a picture of her!
"When pregnant I think it is very important to continue wearing your own personal style. I never understand why women suddenly decide they want to hide their pregnancy. Why not celebrate it. It is an incredibly joyful time in a woman's life. It is nothing to be hidden and be ashamed of. It is much better to flaunt it, so go for it."
