Doornkop residents barricade R558 in Soweto over electricity cuts

Motorists have been urged to avoid the area, as the street has been blocked off with debris.

JOHANNESBURG - Doornkop residents have barricaded the R558 in Soweto for a second consecutive day over electricity cuts.

Johannesburg Metro Police spokesperson Xolani Fihla said: “The community is protesting for being without electricity for several days now. The community is calm, and officers are monitoring the area for any criminal activities.”