DJ Fresh off to a 'new chapter' after being axed by SABC

On Tuesday afternoon, DJ Fresh tweeted what he called his final statement on the matter, revealing that he would be moving onto a new show and 'new chapter' on 1 August.

DJ Fresh. Picture: @DJFreshSA/Twitter.
DJ Fresh. Picture: @DJFreshSA/Twitter.
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Metro FM presenter Thato Sikwane, also known as DJ Fresh, has revealed he would be starting a new show in August, after being axed by the SABC from his popular breakfast show.

The public broadcaster announced on Tuesday that DJ Fresh's contract had been terminated with immediate effect, following a drawn-out dispute over the use of foul language on air.

The SABC said it had unsuccessful engagements with DJ Fresh after it afforded him "an opportunity to remedy his contractual breaches, which he failed and/or refused to do".

On Tuesday afternoon, DJ Fresh tweeted what he called his final statement on the matter, revealing that he would be moving onto a new show and "new chapter" on 1 August.

He also said he'd wanted to leave the station back in March already, over what he called the dismantling of his show "with no real, sensible reason given".

Earlier on Tuesday morning, DJ Fresh appeared on Newzroom Afrika's breakfast show as a guest presenter alongside Sizwe Dhlomo and Gugu Mhlungu.

While he has not revealed where exactly he may be going, DJ Fresh did raise suspicions last week that he may be moving to a rival station when Kaya FM managing director Greg Maloka tweeted an image of him and DJ Fresh sitting together with pens in hand and a piece of paper in front of them.

