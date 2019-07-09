DJ Fresh off to a 'new chapter' after being axed by SABC
On Tuesday afternoon, DJ Fresh tweeted what he called his final statement on the matter, revealing that he would be moving onto a new show and 'new chapter' on 1 August.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Metro FM presenter Thato Sikwane, also known as DJ Fresh, has revealed he would be starting a new show in August, after being axed by the SABC from his popular breakfast show.
The public broadcaster announced on Tuesday that DJ Fresh's contract had been terminated with immediate effect, following a drawn-out dispute over the use of foul language on air.
The SABC said it had unsuccessful engagements with DJ Fresh after it afforded him "an opportunity to remedy his contractual breaches, which he failed and/or refused to do".
On Tuesday afternoon, DJ Fresh tweeted what he called his final statement on the matter, revealing that he would be moving onto a new show and "new chapter" on 1 August.
He also said he'd wanted to leave the station back in March already, over what he called the dismantling of his show "with no real, sensible reason given".
#DJFresh has released a statement after the SABC fired him with immediate effect. He says he starts 'a new chapter' next month. He also reveals he was actually ready to leave Metro FM back in March because of changes made to his show with 'no sensible reason given'. LM pic.twitter.com/dUaYWmrcpZ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 9, 2019
Earlier on Tuesday morning, DJ Fresh appeared on Newzroom Afrika's breakfast show as a guest presenter alongside Sizwe Dhlomo and Gugu Mhlungu.
Rise and Shine!!! @405Mornings #BreakingDawnOn405 #FreshOn405 (@ Red Pepper Pictures in Linden, Gauteng) https://t.co/xtUESnAXdI pic.twitter.com/TscqeiLuEm— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) July 9, 2019
While he has not revealed where exactly he may be going, DJ Fresh did raise suspicions last week that he may be moving to a rival station when Kaya FM managing director Greg Maloka tweeted an image of him and DJ Fresh sitting together with pens in hand and a piece of paper in front of them.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
SABC terminates DJ Fresh’s contract with immediate effect
-
Calls for Zodwa Wabantu’s show to be canned after 'homophobic' comments
-
Warrant of arrest issued for Babes Wodumo, Mampintsha after court no-show
-
PICTURES: Durban July’s ‘Stars of Africa’ theme comes alive
-
TV just got fresher: DJ Fresh to co-host 405Mornings for 'live audition'
-
Powerball results: Friday 6 July 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.