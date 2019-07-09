Dan Matjila has never received a loan from VBS Mutual Bank, inquiry told

On Monday, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa tweeted that he had been made aware of a Nexus Forensic Services report detailing how Matjila received a loan of R2.5 million from the bank.

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers representing former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO Dan Matjila said that he has never received a loan from VBS Mutual Bank.

Matjila was back on the stand at the commission of inquiry into alleged impropriety at the PIC.

On Monday, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa tweeted that he had been made aware of a Nexus Forensic Services report detailing how Matjila received a loan of R2.5 million from the bank.

Matjila occupied the position of CEO for almost four years after serving as the company's chief investment operator.

When proceedings started on Tuesday morning, evidence leader Advocate Jannie Lubbe rose to tell the commission that he had been made aware of the allegation that Matjila had received a R2.5 million loan from VBS Mutual Bank

He said this wasn't the first time he was made aware of this allegation and had requested that audit firm PWC, which was conducting a lifestyle audit on Matjila, look into this.

Matjila's lawyer, Alex Roelofse, said it was not the first time that such untested allegations have been made against his client.

Matjila is continuing with his statement and will address these allegations at a later stage.

WATCH: Dan Matjila continues testimony at PIC Inquiry