DA in EC lays criminal complaint against Amathole Municipality officials

This after the Public Protector found there were irregularities in a tender worth more than R600 million to Siyenza in 2015.

FILE: DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga speaks to the media. Picture: Twitter @Our_DA.
FILE: DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga speaks to the media. Picture: Twitter @Our_DA.
29 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Eastern Cape has laid a criminal complaint of fraud against the Amathole District Municipality, its former municipal manager Chris Magwangqana and the Siyenza Group.

This after the public protector found there were irregularities in a tender worth more than R600 million to Siyenza in 2015. Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane last week found no political influence in the awarding of the tender.

Mkhwebane's report had found that Magwangqana failed to fulfil his fiduciary duties as the accounting officer and as a result, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure in excess of R103 million was incurred.

“More than R631 million was stolen from the people of the Eastern Cape that was supposed to provide basic toilet services to the community of Amathole. We can’t just let that go, we must make sure that people who were involved answer to the relevant institutions,” said the DA’s provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga.

